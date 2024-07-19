KP govt  distances itself from PTIban issue

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has opted out of involvement in the PTI ban issue, placing full responsibility on the party’s central leadership. Provincial Law Minister Aftab Alam clarified that decisions regarding the federal government’s stance on the issue would be handled centrally. He emphasized consultations with the provincial leadership while criticizing the federal government’s legal grounds as weak.

Alam accused the federal government of undermining the law and betraying the nation through regime changes, alleging misuse of Article 6. He questioned the legitimacy of government transitions based solely on letters, hinting at potential treason charges against those involved.

Furthermore, Alam criticized the federal government’s inability to substantiate any FIRs to date, highlighting what he described as a state of confusion within the administration. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s stance underscores ongoing tensions surrounding PTI’s legal status, amidst broader political ramifications.