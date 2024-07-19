KP Govt to establish 400 community schools in selected districts

PESHAWAR - KP Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Faisal Khan Tarakai has said that 400 community schools are being set up under Human Capital Investment Project in selected districts of the province. He was presiding over a progress review meeting on Human Capital Investment Project here on Thursday. Besides, Special Secretary Elementary & Secondary Education, Asfandyar Khattak, Additional Secretary General Abdul Karam, Director Samina Altaf and Project Director Hashmat Ali, other authorities of the department also attended the meeting. The Provincial Minister said that over 26000 boys and girls would be enrolled in these schools while 500 Early Age Childhood Education Classrooms would also be established wherein over 32000 more boys and girls would be enrolled. Similarly, 150 schools are also being established in selected districts, which will have the capacity of the enrollment of 9000 girls and boys while 11000 more boys and girls would be enrolled under Accelerated Learning Programme (ALP) project to benefit 0.3 millions boys’ and girls’ in the province. Faisal Tarakai said that under the project 0.1 million teachers would be imparted CPD training beside 1500 new selected school leaders, saying all arrangements in this regard have been completed.

A digital lab will also be established soon for online courses. Under the Induction Programme, he said beside imparting training to 9500 teachers, 500 science labs are also been established in the Regional Professional Development Centres while construction work on 872 additional classrooms is in progress. Furthermore, he said that 120 primary schools would be upgraded to middle standard level and 42 middle standard schools to the level of the secondary level. He said that the process of the solarization of the schools and offices of the department and provision of furniture to them is also continue. He said that the rehabilitation of 532 flood affected schools is also part and parcel of the programme. The minister said that beside meeting all requirements of the education, the problems of both students and teachers would also be resolved under the project.