KP plans extensive seasonal plantation drive

PESHAWAR - Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the Home and Tribal Affairs Department, Abid Majeed, chaired a meeting to finalize arrangements for a large-scale seasonal plantation drive across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The meeting, held at the Civil Secretariat, was attended by Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, and police officials.

The ACS emphasized the participation of all government departments and segments of society in the plantation drive. He instructed concerned departments, divisional and district administrations, and the police to mobilize resources and take necessary steps for plantation activities in their respective jurisdictions.

Digital tools such as apps and GPS would be used for accurate reporting and monitoring of plantation activities under the Green Growth Strategy.

The meeting disclosed plans to distribute 1.733 million seedlings free of cost to farmers, with 0.469 million seedlings to be planted through mass events. An additional 0.346 million seedlings will be allocated to educational, religious, and other institutions.

Planting activities will cover 64 acres across Central Southern Region-I, Hazara Forest Region-II, and Malakand Forest Region-III. A total of 248,717 plantation events are scheduled.

ACS stressed the importance of public participation and urged stakeholders to actively contribute to the success of the initiative. The Green Growth Strategy includes plans for tree planting in schools, colleges, university campuses, judicial complexes, police station premises, industrial estates, and roadside green belts.

The seasonal plantation drive, planned for July to September, will focus on planting 35 types of forest trees, 26 types of ornamental trees, and seven types of fruit trees, prioritizing fruit tree plantation.

The Forest Department plans to utilize 5.726 million seedlings, while other departments will use 1.010 million seedlings through their own programs.