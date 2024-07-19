KU’s former Mass Com chief Prof Zakaria Sajid passes away

KARACHI - Head of Department University of Karachi (KU) and Ex. Director of the Press Institute of Pakistan (PIP) Professor Zakaria Sajid passed away here on Thursday morning. He was 96. According to a private TV channel report, Prof Zakaria was the teacher of thousands of journalists in this city. Professor Sajid retired from the Department of Mass Communication, University of Karachi on June 30, 1988, but continued to teach as a visiting professor for a long time. He was the recipient of the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz. The University of Sindh Jamshoro in recognition of the invaluable services of a venerated teacher of Mass Communication honoured Prof Zakaria with a memento shield and named Conference Hall of CRDC as “Professor Zakria Sajid Conference Hall” in 2009.