Largest bus manufacturer “Yutong” to set up plant in Karachi: Sharjeel

KARACHI - Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Thursday said that Yutong, the world’s largest bus manufacturer, has decided to set up a manufacturing plant for intra-city and electric buses in Karachi. Yutong Middle East CEO Robin and other officials called on Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon and informed that Yutong had decided to set up a plant in Karachi in response to the invitation extended by Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon in July 2022. Sharjeel Memon announced that the installation of the Yutong plant in Karachi will commence within three months. The project is expected to be completed next year, with Yutong’s intra-city and electric buses being built in Karachi. He stated that EV buses and hybrid diesel buses will be manufactured at the plant, promoting industries and creating new employment opportunities.