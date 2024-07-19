Friday, July 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Largest bus manufacturer “Yutong” to set up plant in Karachi: Sharjeel

Largest bus manufacturer “Yutong” to set up plant in Karachi: Sharjeel
Our Staff Reporter
July 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -  Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Thursday said that Yutong, the world’s largest bus manufacturer, has decided to set up a manufacturing plant for intra-city and electric buses in Karachi. Yutong Middle East CEO Robin and other officials called on Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon and informed that Yutong had decided to set up a plant in Karachi in response to the invitation extended by Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon in July 2022. Sharjeel Memon announced that the installation of the Yutong plant in Karachi will commence within three months. The project is expected to be completed next year, with Yutong’s intra-city and electric buses being built in Karachi. He stated that EV buses and hybrid diesel buses will be manufactured at the plant, promoting industries and creating new employment opportunities.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1721202392.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024