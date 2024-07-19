Friday, July 19, 2024
LHC seeks response from federal government on hike in petroleum prices
Web Desk
4:42 PM | July 19, 2024
The Lahore High Court (LHC) has sought response from the federal government on hike in petrol and diesel prices.

LHC’s Justice Shahid Karim heard the application filed by Judicial Activism Panel.

Azhar Sidddique, representing the applicant presented the arguments during the case hearing.

Petitioner’s lawyer contended that electricity and petrol had become out of reach from the public. The hike in petrol prices has exacerbated the inflation, he added.

The applicant argued that the government increased petroleum prices without solid reasons.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Advocate General asserted that the increase in petroleum products was done at global market rates.

The court remarked that how did the federal government fix petrol prices and directed to clarify the method for increase in petroleum prices.

Consequently, the court adjourned the case hearing by seeking response from the federal government on petroleum prices hikes.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1721373185.jpg

