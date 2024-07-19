LWMC initiates citywide clean-up operation

LAHORE - Under the directive of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has initiated a comprehensive citywide cleanup operation.

Spanning all nine towns of Lahore, the initiative aims to preserve the city’s aesthetic appeal. Over 800 workers and 140 operational vehicles have been mobilised for the cleanup efforts, with a focused operation underway in Data Ganj Bakhsh Town.

LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din emphasised implementation of special cleaning measures across both urban and rural union councils. Manual sweeping and scraping activities have been intensified in the historic Walled City, while the Bhati Gate waste enclosure is now managed as a zero-waste facility on a daily basis.

According to Spokesperson Umar Chaudhry, LWMC’s operation teams have intensified cleanliness measures at key areas such as Mochi Gate, Bhati Chowk, Data Darbar, and adjacent roads. Mechanical sweeping and washing operations are conducted round-the-clock to upkeep the city’s cleanliness standards. Every street and neighbourhood is targeted for zero-waste practices, while rural union councils benefit from systematic waste clearance using tractor-trolleys. Vacuum sweeping operations further complement the zero-waste strategy across Lahore.

CEO Babar Sahib Din urged citizens to utilise LWMC’s helpline 1139 or social media channels for addressing cleanliness concerns and suggestions.