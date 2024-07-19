Friday, July 19, 2024
Maryam announces establishment of 5000 registration centers in UCs across Punjab

Web Desk
12:33 PM | July 19, 2024
Senior Punjab Minister Maryam Aurangzeb announced establishment of five thousand registration centers in Union Councils across Punjab under the Punjab Social Economic Registry program.

Chairing a meeting in Lahore today, she revealed that approximately 268,337 registrations have been completed in the registry so far.

She said people can access various government benefits by registering in the Punjab Social Economic Registry, including the Himat Card, Kisan Card, Laptop, Scholarship Program, Cattle Card, Solar Panel Scheme, Tractor Scheme, and Ramzan Package.

