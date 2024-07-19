Mayor sets timeline for effective management of KMC hospitals

KARACHI - Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday directed that the KMC hospitals should be managed more effectively within the next 10 days and all Medical Superintendents were asked to submit their proposals to improve the functioning of the hospitals. Chairing a meeting of the Medical and Health Department officials of the KMC, Murtaza Wahab said the attendance of employees must be ensured and a biometric system should be installed in all hospitals. He warned that the persistently absent employees should be dismissed according to the rules and regulations.