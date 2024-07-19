Friday, July 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Minister hails Rescue-1122 performance during Muharram in Punjab

Our Staff Reporter
July 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  Provincial Minister for Health & Emergency Services Khawaja Salman Rafique appreciated rescuers who sacrificed their leaves and provided medical services to 52,649 injured mourners on Ashura, the 10th of Muharram, in Punjab and shifted 1,393 seriously injured mourners to hospitals. He expressed these views while chairing the Ashura emergency cover review meeting at the Emergency Services Headquarters, which was attended by Dr. Rizwan Naseer, secretary Emergency Services Department, Syed Kamal Abid, administrator, heads of wings, senior officers from Emergency Services Headquarters & Academy.

The minister asked for conveying his appreciation to over 12,000 rescue staff and 2,134 rescue scouts, who performed duties devotedly during Ashura. The minister said, “I visited different areas to monitor Ashura arrangements and I saw the all rescuers were working with dedication and performing their duties with high spirits.”

CM Maryam promises to establish model bazaars across Punjab

He said the Air Ambulance Service would be started in Punjab soon and directed Secretary Emergency Services Department to organise online training for health personnel to be deputed on the Air Ambulance, so that critically injured patients could be sent as per international protocols and treated on priority basis when shifted to specialised healthcare hospitals.

The secretary apprised the minister that the patient transfer service data revealed there were a few districts like Bahawalnagar, Mianwali, Bhakkar and Khushab from where four hours were required to shift seriously injured patients. These patients could be shifted through Air Ambulance Service in a short time period.

Dr. Rizwan Naseer also appreciated the services of all rescuers under supervision of Districts Emergency Officers (DEOs) and acknowledged the selfless services of Rescue Scouts during Ashura.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1721373185.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024