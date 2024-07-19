Mother allegedly slaughters three children

ABBOTTABAD - In a shocking and tragic incident, Hajira Bibi, wife of Wajid and a resident of Mohalla Musa Zai, Nawan Shehar Abbottabad, allegedly slaughtered her three minor children on Thursday. The children, aged 3 years, 5 years, and 8 months, were immediately shifted to Ayub Medical Complex for treatment.

According to police sources, Abdul Hadi (5 years old), Abdul Muaid (3 years old), and Abdul Rafi (8/9 months old) were brought to the hospital by Nawanshar police.

The incident occurred while Hajira Bibi was visiting her parents’ home in Mohalla Musa Zai, Nawanshar. It is alleged that she used a knife to inflict severe injuries on her children.

The children were admitted to the hospital in critical condition. Unfortunately, Abdul Rafi, the youngest of the three, succumbed to his injuries and passed away. The other two children, Abdul Hadi and Abdul Muaid, are in stable condition after initial treatment and are receiving intensive medical care at Ayub Teaching Hospital.

Nawanshar police are investigating the incident and have arrested the mother, Hajira Bibi, to determine the circumstances and motives behind this horrific act.