Mourners provided emergency health cover by PRCS on ‘Youm-e-Ashura’ in AJK

MIRPUR (AJK) - In a dedicated effort to ensure the health and safety of mourners on the sacred occasion of Youm-e-Ashura, the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) AJK State Branch established first aid posts in various parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) , the official sources had said.

The initiative aimed to provide immediate medical assistance to the participants and manage any emergency situations effectively, Assma Siddique, Spokesperson of local Chapter of PRCS AJK, told reporters here on Thursday.

“The PRCS deployed specialized First Aid Emergency Response Teams at multiple strategic locations within the districts. These teams were well-equipped and trained to handle various medical emergencies that might arise during the processions”, she said adding that their primary focus was to offer on-the-spot first aid to mourners and facilitate the swift transportation of those with serious injuries to nearby hospitals.

The spokesperson added that over the course of the event, more than 800 mourners provided with immediate first aid across the four districts.

The types of injuries treated ranged from minor cuts and bruises to more severe conditions such as dehydration and fainting spells.

The 100 individuals who sustained serious injuries, PRCS ambulances transported them promptly to the nearest hospitals, she added.

The First Aid Posts were equipped with essential medical supplies, including bandages, antiseptics, pain relief medications, and hydration solutions.

The PRCS ambulances were stocked with advanced life-saving equipment to handle critical emergencies during transport, she added.

Highlighting the input of the first aid project on the eve of the sanctified day of Youm-e-Ashur, Assma said that in district Muzaffarabad 380 mourners were provided with immediate First Aid by emergency response team and 42 were transported to Combine Military Hospitals (CMH). In District Neelum 100, Kotli 80, Mirpur 80, and Rawalakot 200 mourners were provided with immediate medical assistance and first aid, she added.

“In order to respond effectively the PRCS AJK deployed 20 First Aid Emergency Responders in district Muzaffarabad and 10 Emergency Responders in other three districts.

In addition, two ambulances were deployed along the route of processions in Muzaffarabad”, she said adding “however in district Mirpur, Kotli, Rawlakot and Neelum 1 ambulance in each district was deployed”.

Meanwhile Secretary Pakistan Red Crescent Society AJK Branch, MS Gulzar Fatima, expressed her gratitude to the volunteers and emergency responders for their dedication and swift action.

“Our teams worked tirelessly to provide essential medical aid and support to the mourners during Youm-e-Ashura ,” Fatima added.