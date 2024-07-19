MQM leaders meet Governor Sindh

KARACHI - Senior leaders of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan Dr Farooq Sattar, Syed Mustafa Kamal and Anis Qaimkhani called on Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori here at Governor House on Thursday. MQM leaders discussed with the Governor issues facing the people of Karachi with special focus on K-Electric’s over billing, unannounced load shedding and Federal Government funded development projects in the city. Sindh Governor said that the Federal Govt is providing all possible support for the development of Karachi city. He further said that priority measures for the maintenance and development of infrastructure are also the need of the hour. He assured the MQM Pakistan’s leaders that he will personally talk to the K-Electric management about the complaints of unannounced load-shedding and over-billing issues. MQM Pakistan’s MNAs Dr Farooq Sattar and Syed Mustafa Kamal informed the governor about grievances of the people of Karachi.