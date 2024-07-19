Friday, July 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

MQM leaders meet Governor Sindh

MQM leaders meet Governor Sindh
APP
July 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   Senior leaders of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan Dr Farooq Sattar, Syed Mustafa Kamal and Anis Qaimkhani called on Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori here at Governor House on Thursday. MQM leaders discussed with the Governor issues facing the people of Karachi with special focus on K-Electric’s over billing, unannounced load shedding and Federal Government funded development projects in the city. Sindh Governor said that the Federal Govt is providing all possible support for the development of Karachi city. He further said that priority measures for the maintenance and development of infrastructure are also the need of the hour. He assured the MQM Pakistan’s leaders that he will personally talk to the K-Electric management about the complaints of unannounced load-shedding and over-billing issues. MQM Pakistan’s MNAs Dr Farooq Sattar and Syed Mustafa Kamal informed the governor about grievances of the people of Karachi.

Ursula von der Leyen reelected European Commission president

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1721202392.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024