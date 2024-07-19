Mystery surrounds disappearance of renowned Multan businessman Malik Shabbir Hamd

Multan - Malik Ghulam Shabbir Hamd, a prominent businessman in Multan, has been missing since June 22, sparking concerns among his family and the local community. According to reports, Hamd was en route to his office in Sher Colony when he disappeared under mysterious circumstances.

His son, Malik Asif, expressed deep concern over his father’s unexplained absence, stating that efforts to locate him have so far been unsuccessful. Recently, local media had speculated that Hamd was in the custody of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). However, these claims were refuted by the FIA, denying any involvement in Hamd’s disappearance.

The disappearance of Malik Ghulam Shabbir Hamd has raised alarm bells in Multan, with family members and associates appealing for any information that could lead to his whereabouts.

CPO reviews security arrangements at Chinese camps

City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar reviewed security arrangements at Chinese camps situated in premises of Muzaffarabad police station on Thursday. Accompanied by SSP Operations Arsalan Zahid and SP Cantt Division Javed Tahir Majeed, the CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar visited the Chinese Camps and reviewed security arrangements. He checked the performance of CCTV cameras in the security control room, instructed officers concerned to ensure foolproof security and warned of stern action over negligence. Speaking on the occasion, the CPO said that the security of the foreigners putting in their efforts and the development and progress of the country was top responsibility. He said that all possible efforts were being made to provide them with a sense of security. He directed SP Cantt Javed Tahir Majeed to keep visiting such high-profile sites to ensure foolproof security arrangements.