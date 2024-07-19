Friday, July 19, 2024
Nida Dar-led Pakistan gear up for ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024
Our Staff Reporter
July 19, 2024
LAHORE  -  Pakistan women’s cricket team is all geared up to feature in the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 in Sri Lanka following a training camp for the 15-member squad held in Karachi from 5 to 16 July.

The eight-team tournament will run from 19 to 28 July at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Sri Lanka. The tournament’s eight teams are divided into two groups. Group A comprises Pakistan, India, Nepal, and the UAE, while Group B includes Bangladesh, Malaysia, Thailand, and hosts Sri Lanka. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals, with the final set for 28 July. Pakistan will open their Asia Cup campaign against arch-rivals India on the evening of 19 July with Nepal and United Arab Emirates playing the tournament opener earlier in the day. Pakistan’s subsequent matches are scheduled against Nepal on 21 July and the United Arab Emirates on 23 July.Pakistan were among the top four teams, losing to Sri Lanka by one run in the semi-final of the last edition of the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup held in Sylhet, Bangladesh in October 2022.

Pakistan captain Nida Dar sounded confident about her team’s preparations and expressed her belief to do well in the tournament. She said: “As a captain I am looking forward to give my best. We have worked very hard in the camp and tried to overcome all the weaknesses in the team.“Our aim is to play positive and fearless cricket. We intend to remain positive in our approach and showcase our abilities according to the requirements of the conditions here.”

PCB confirmed changes in the team management ahead of the tournament with Muhammad Wasim serving as the head coach, while Junaid Khan and Abdur Rehman were appointed as the assistant and spin-bowling coaches, respectively.

SQUAD

Nida Dar (capt), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab and Tuba Hassan.

PAKISTAN’S GROUP A FIXTURES

19 July    Pakistan vs India    1830 PKT
21 July    Pakistan vs Nepal    1830 PKT
23 July    Pakistan vs UAE    1330 PKT

