NUST holds National Engineering Robotics Contest 2024

RAWALPINDI - The NUST College of EME in Pakistan hosted the 20th edition of the National Engineering Robotics Contest (NERC), continuing its mission to promote Robotics in the country. With 250 teams from various schools and universities participating in the event, competitors showcased their skills in 12 different categories including Indigenous Robots, Robowars, and Aero Line-of-Sight. The event was organized in collaboration with the STEM Careers Programme and sponsored by various organizations. Chief Executive Officer of Sybrid Private Limited, Ather Imran Nawaz, attended as the chief guest and applauded NUST for providing a platform for students to showcase their talents in Engineering.

Head of the Mechatronics Engineering Department, Dr. Hamid Jabbar, expressed his gratitude to all participants, organizers, and sponsors for making the event possible.

Prizes were awarded to the winning teams, further encouraging the growth of Robotics in Pakistan.