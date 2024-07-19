Friday, July 19, 2024
Opposition requisitions PA session

Staff Reporter
July 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   Punjab opposition Thursday submitted a requisition in the Assembly secretariat to convene a session of the Assembly to discuss a host of issues.  The opposition has also outlined a six-point agenda for the session in the requisition document. The agenda for the assembly session includes discussing the rising inflation and the excessive increase in electricity prices. The alleged forced abduction of assembly members, the law and order situation, alleged biased conduct of the Election Commission and release of party founder Imran Khan are also on the agenda for the session.

