Over 2000 mourners get medical assistance during Ashura

MUZAFFARGARH - Rescuers from Rescue 1122 provided medical aid to over 2000 mourners during Ashura in districts of Muzaffargarh and Kot Addu. Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Thursday that total 27 ambulances, 50 motorcycle ambulances, six fire fighting vehicles and over 350 rescuers remained active and operational providing emergency cover to over 150 Majalis and processions. 1977 mourners were provided first aid treatment on the spot while 52 others were shifted to hospitals after necessary immediate medical aid. District Emergency Officer Dr. Hussain Mian appreciated rescuers performance and the security cover provided by law enforcers. He said, all the Muharram Majalis and processions concluded peacefully in Muzaffargarh and Kot Addu districts.