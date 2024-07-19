Pak-China relations are exceptional: COAS

General Syed Asim Munir attends PLA’s 97th founding anniversary hosted at GHQ. Says Pak Army, PLA continue to engage in bilateral military cooperation. Chinese ambassador says no force can destroy Pak-China iron-clad friendship. Pakistani military has made great sacrifices for stability of Pakistan, region: Jiang Zaidong.

ISLAMABAD - The 97th anniversary of the founding of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China was hosted at GHQ in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

Jiang Zaidong Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Pakistan was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Major General Wang Zhong, Defence Attaché, Chinese Embassy officials and officers from tri-services of Pakistan attended the event.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) while welcoming the Chinese guests, congratulated the PLA and praised PLA’s contribution to Chinese defence, security and nation development.

He further added that “Pakistan-China relations are exceptional and have always weathered the vicissitudes of strategic environment with mutual trust and unwavering belief in each other’s support”.

“Relations between Pakistan Army and Peoples Liberation Army are strong and both militaries continue to engage in bilateral military cooperation, demonstrating the iron clad brotherhood between the two countries”, COAS concluded.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chinese Ambassador thanked COAS for hosting the event for the 97th anniversary of the founding of the PLA.

“Pakistani military has always been at the forefront of countering terrorism and has made great sacrifices for the peace and stability of Pakistan and the region”, Chinese ambassador remarked.

“We stand ready to work with our brethren to combat terrorism and firmly believe that no force can destroy the iron-clad friendship between China and Pakistan and the brotherhood between the two militaries”, Chinese ambassador said.