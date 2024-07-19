Pak students urged to remain indoors in BD amid protests

ISLAMABAD - In light of the ongoing protests in Bangladesh, the Pakistani High Commission in Dhaka yesterday advised Pakistani students in Bangladesh to ensure their safety by staying inside their campus rooms as the authorities handle protests In a statement issued by the Foreign Office, it was emphasized that the High Commission has recommended students take every possible precaution for their safety and avoid protests. Those living on campus are specifically advised to stay in their hostel rooms. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar communicated via telephone with Pakistani Ambassador Syed Maroof, instructing him to take care of the welfare of Pakistani residents, particularly students residing on the Dhaka campus. Dar also inquired about the well-being of Pakistanis in Bangladesh by speaking with Ambassador Syed Maroof. The Ambassador informed the Deputy Prime Minister about the security situation and the measures taken by the High Commission to ensure the safety of Pakistanis in Bangladesh. Ambassador Maroof also mentioned that the embassy has established a helpline for those in distress.