Pakistan asks Afghanistan to take action against terrorist groups

Pakistan has once again asked the Afghan authorities to take immediate and effective action against terrorist groups including their sponsors and backers.

At her weekly news briefing in Islamabad today, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan has provided concrete evidence of individuals and groups responsible for terrorist incidents inside Pakistan.

She said we expect the Afghan authorities to disarm the TTP and Gul Bahadar Group, and hand over their leadership including those involved in terrorist incidents to Pakistan.

The spokesperson said the Afghan authorities know the whereabouts and actions of these individuals.

Responding to a question, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan will continue to defend itself against all terror groups and ensure the safety and security of its people.

Alluding to the Indian oppressive tactics in illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesperson said Pakistan will continue to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people for the just and peaceful settlement of Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolutions.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan security forces killed 10 terrorists who attacked Bannu Cantonment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the early hours of Monday.

The attackers attempted to infiltrate the Bannu cantt but were repelled, leading them to detonate an explosive-laden vehicle against the perimeter wall.

The security forces retaliated strongly and killed all the attackers, while eight personnel were also martyred.