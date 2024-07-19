Pakistan gears up preparations for Youm-e-Istehsale Kashmir

ISLAMABAD - A high-level meeting was held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Kashmir Affairs, Shabbir Ahmed Usmani, to finalize preparations for Youm-e-Istehsal observed in Pakistan every year to condemn India’s controversial actions to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019. The meeting, attended by the Additional Secretary for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Syed Khalid Gardezi and other senior ministry officials, brought together representatives from various ministries and departments. Officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Islamabad Police, Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom, Capital Development Authority, Ministry of Education, Pakistan Railways, National Heritage and Culture Division, Cantonment Board, along with senior officials from all provinces, and representatives from the district administrations of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, were present.

Altaf Hussain Wani, a senior leader of the All-Party Hurriyat Conference, also participated in the meeting.

The agenda centered on discussing and evaluating the comprehensive plans for observing Youm-e-Istehsal.

Representatives from various departments briefed Usmani on their institutions’ preparations, affirming their readiness for the significant day.

Coordinator Shabbir Ahmed Usmani emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to advocating for the rights of the people in Occupied Kashmir, pledging to raise awareness about Indian atrocities at every international forum until the Kashmiris achieve their right to self-determination.

The meeting highlighted the collaborative efforts of different ministries and departments, demonstrating Pakistan’s dedication to marking this important day and supporting the Kashmiri struggle.