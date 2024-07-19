Pakistan Railways announces increase in fare from July 19

Pakistan Railways has announced a fare increase for all trains, with effect from Friday, July 19.

PR notification issued here on Thursday stated that fares would be increased by one percent for all mail, express, intercity, and passenger trains, including outsourced services. This adjustment was being implemented under the rationale of fare rationalization.

The fare for all freight and goods trains would see a two percent increase. All stations, booking offices, reservation offices, and relevant staff had been informed in this regard.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Railways has collected an amount of over Rs76 million from ticket-less passengers in a crackdown during the last six months with the help of railway police and train staffers.

“Around 59,143 passengers found travelling without tickets in different trains and collected the said amount from them, which is deposited in the official bank account of the department,” sources in the Ministry told APP.

They said that it was not the first time that action was taken on a large scale against ticket-less passengers, adding that these types of crackdowns had taken place daily.

