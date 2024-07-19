Pakistan, Romania sign agreement to boost bilateral trade relations

Pakistan and Romania have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

The MoU signed by Eduard-Robert PREDA, Charge D’Affaires, Embassy of Romania to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and Chairman of PRBC, Sohail Shamim FIRPO, and recognized the outstanding services rendered by PRBC since 2011 in promoting bilateral trade between the two countries.

The agreement establishes a framework for cooperation between the Embassy of Romania and PRBC, with the Embassy extending full support to PRBC’s endeavours to promote and strengthen bilateral trade.

Additionally, the protocol acknowledges the recent expansion of PRBC through the formation of its North Chapter.

The embassy and PRBC have agreed to collaborate in enhancing economic cooperation and bilateral trade between Romania and Pakistan. This partnership aims to foster greater economic ties and mutual benefits for both nations.

The signing of this protocol marks a significant milestone in the bilateral relations between Romania and Pakistan.