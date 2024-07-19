Pakistan tension with Afghanistan escalates

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s tension with Afghanistan has escalated amid the rising incidents of terrorist attacks from the Afghan soil.

Yesterday, Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Deputy Head of Mission from Afghanistan’s embassy to deliver a stern demarche.

This action was in response to a brutal terrorist attack on the Bannu Cantonment, which tragically resulted in the martyrdom of eight Pakistani security personnel and injured several others. The attack, attributed to the Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group based in Afghanistan, underscored the persistent and severe threat posed by terrorist organizations operating across the border.

Pakistan’s officials conveyed their grave concerns and insisted that the interim Afghan government take immediate and decisive action against those responsible and ensure such attacks are not repeated.

The Bannu Cantonment attack highlighted the ongoing security challenges and the strained relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

In the recent past, Pakistan was forced to launch air strikes inside Afghanistan, targeting terrorist hideouts.

Thise air strikes and subsequent exchanges marked a significant escalation in tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

Defence Minister Kh Asif reiterated accusations that Afghan territory was being used to launch terrorist attacks against Pakistan, a claim strongly denied by the Taliban.

Experts view the current escalation as part of a broader pattern of violence and retaliation that has plagued the region for years.

Islamabad has consistently blamed Afghanistan of providing sanctuary to hostile groups, leading to regular attacks across the border.

The complex interplay of regional politics, security concerns, and historical grievances makes the situation particularly volatile.

The situation suggests a potential for further escalation unless diplomatic channels are effectively activated and maintained.

Both the nations face the challenge of addressing the root causes of terrorism while navigating the intricate dynamics of regional politics and security concerns.

The international community watches closely, as the stability of South Asia hinges on the resolution of these deep-rooted conflicts and the establishment of lasting peace and cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

Pakistan has repeatedly said it wanted close ties with Afghanistan as a neighbouring Muslim-majority country. Pakistan also hosts a large number of Afghan refugees.

Yesterday, Pakistan urged the Afghan government to fully investigate and take immediate, robust and effective action against the perpetrators of the Bannu attack and to prevent the recurrence of such attacks against Pakistan using the territory of Afghanistan.

Pakistan also reiterated its serious concerns over the presence of terror outfits inside Afghanistan that continue to threaten Pakistan’s security. “Such incidents also go against the spirit of bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries,” the foreign ministry said.