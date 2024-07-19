Friday, July 19, 2024
Past in Perspective

Past in Perspective
July 19, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Past in Perspective

Gandhara’s ancient splendor still whispers through the ages, its legacy a testament to the region’s rich cultural heritage. Over 2,000 years ago, this radiant civilization flourished in the Indus Valley, where Buddhism and Greek influences harmonized. Majestic cities like Taxila and Peshawar showcased stunning architecture and art, while the scent of sandalwood and myrrh filled the air. Merchants and monks traversed the Silk Road, exchanging ideas and treasures. Though empires rose and fell, Gandhara’s spirit endured, a beacon of resilience and hope. Its people’s stories, etched in stone and memory, continue to inspire, a timeless tapestry of human achievement. Gandhara’s cultural heritage is relevant to Pakistan today as a source of national pride, inspiring art, architecture, and literature. Its legacy of tolerance and diversity promotes interfaith harmony, while its archaeological sites and museums attract tourism, generating revenue and promoting cultural exchange, enriching Pakistan’s cultural landscape.

