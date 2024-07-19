Friday, July 19, 2024
PHA provided clean drinking water on Ashura

APP
July 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SARGODHA   -  The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Sargodha actively participated alongside the district administration in ensuring provision of clean drinking water at processions and majalis, held from the first of Muharram to Ashura [10th of Muharram]. According to Media Consultant PHA Malik Shafqat Awan, under the directives of PHA Director General Tauqeer Haider Kazmi, water tanks remained present alongside all processions, and water supply to Sabeels, set up along the roads, continued uninterrupted. The DG PHA, along with Deputy Director Admin Shafique Rahman Niazi and Deputy Director Finance Ghazalah Kanwal, played a pivotal role in ensuring smooth functioning of the water supply system. The  PHA teams worked tirelessly throughout the first 10 days of Muharram, with Assistant Director Horticulture Safeer Asad Ghman and Garden Superintendent Malik Ahmad Nawaz, along with their teams, actively involved in facilitating all necessary measures.

Delaying tactics unacceptable, peoples problems must be resolved: Bahawalpur DPO

APP

