PM directs FBR to bring wealthy people into tax net

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the FBR to bring wealthy and well-off people to the tax net on preferential basis and no additional burden should be put on the poor.

Chairing a meeting regarding FBR's reforms and digitalization in Islamabad, the Prime Minster said that the tax refund system will be further improved.

The Prime Minister instructed to increase the number of appellate tribunals to 100 for speedy decisions of the cases and prepare a dash-board to assess the performance of appellate tribunals.

The Prime Minister said no delay will be tolerated in payment of tax refunds.

He stressed the need to formulate a strategy for bringing all ongoing reform projects in FBR under a central system.

Shehbaz Sharif also sought proposals for reforms in the Pakistan Revenue Automation Authority.

The Prime Minister also directed the implementation of Automated Entry-Exit System at the Gwadar port.

He directed to enforce single sales tax system for every taxpayer by October this year.

The meeting was told the government has taken various concrete steps to resolve the 83,579 pending tax cases.

It was informed that 4.9 million people, who can afford to pay taxes, have been identified through use of advanced technology.