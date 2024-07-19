PMD DG urges citizens, tourists to take extra monsoon precautions

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Director General Mehar Sahibzada Khan Thursday said the citizens and tourists to adopt precautionary measures in view of continuing the prediction of rainfall of Monsoon season till July 21 and asked to make a conscious effort to stay away from land-slide areas.

Talking to PTV news channel, he said that citizens should keep children away from waterlogged areas, electrical wires, and poles, adding, that the safety of citizens’ lives and property is our highest priority. He said in recent rainfall Jehlum city had experienced the highest rainfall of 53 millimeters, adding, that Islamabad records 10 mm in Thursday morning and in the evening more rainfall is expected too.

Meanwhile, officials of the concerned departments including NDMA, PDMA, and other district administrations have been asked to remain alert during the current spell of rain to avoid any untoward incident, he mentioned. All four provinces including the AJK and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) regions will experience new spells of rain-wind and thundershowers from under the influence of the weather system, he added.

Meanwhile, the masses have been advised to take precautions to prevent flooding and to ensure their safety from lightning strikes, avoid going outside during bad weather, and keep a safe distance from electrical poles and wires, he stressed. Moreover, to alert local communities, tourists, and travelers in the areas at risk, departments have been instructed to perform their designated duties. Locals and tourists have also been advised to avoid unnecessary travel. Landslides may disrupt roads in the vulnerable hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan during the spell, he added. Replying to a question, he said the PDMA control room was monitoring weather conditions 24 hours a day and the public had been urged to comply with government instructions to ensure safety, adding, that PDM is fully focused on real-time data for any weather forecasts.