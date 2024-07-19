Friday, July 19, 2024
Police officers asked to use professional skills for ensuring justice

Our Staff Reporter
July 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana stressed the importance of improving quality  of investigations and directed the officers to use their professional skills to ensure justice for the  oppressed. He was presided over a meeting of the Investigation Wing Officers at his office. The meeting  reviewed the progress of under investigation cases and the status of pending road certificates. The CCPO Lahore sought an explanation of DSPs (Investigation) Defence and Kahna for failing  to clear pending cases and road certificates on time.

He emphasized the need for completing records and resolving road certificate issues.  He stated that lack of interest in official duties is unacceptable. The CCPO instructed supervisory officers to review the completion of pending road certificates  and challans on a daily basis along with working with the prosecution department to dispose of  pending issues. He directed for keeping records updated in the POLCOM software.  He revealed that Lahore Police were committed to using modern technology to provide timely  legal assistance to the citizens.  Divisional SPs (Investigation) Saddar, Iqbal Town, Model Town and Cantt, DSPs (Investigation)  Raiwind, Chungh, Township, Defence, Baghbanpura, Barki, Gulshan Ravi, Sabzazar, and Kahna  also attended the meeting.

Our Staff Reporter

