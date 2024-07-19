Police officers asked to use professional skills for ensuring justice

LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana stressed the importance of improving quality of investigations and directed the officers to use their professional skills to ensure justice for the oppressed. He was presided over a meeting of the Investigation Wing Officers at his office. The meeting reviewed the progress of under investigation cases and the status of pending road certificates. The CCPO Lahore sought an explanation of DSPs (Investigation) Defence and Kahna for failing to clear pending cases and road certificates on time.

He emphasized the need for completing records and resolving road certificate issues. He stated that lack of interest in official duties is unacceptable. The CCPO instructed supervisory officers to review the completion of pending road certificates and challans on a daily basis along with working with the prosecution department to dispose of pending issues. He directed for keeping records updated in the POLCOM software. He revealed that Lahore Police were committed to using modern technology to provide timely legal assistance to the citizens. Divisional SPs (Investigation) Saddar, Iqbal Town, Model Town and Cantt, DSPs (Investigation) Raiwind, Chungh, Township, Defence, Baghbanpura, Barki, Gulshan Ravi, Sabzazar, and Kahna also attended the meeting.