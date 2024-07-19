Police praised for Muharram security efforts

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Regional Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood Satti on Thursday appreciated his force for their dedicated duties during Muharram, especially on the 9th and 10th. He noted that despite threats of terror attacks, the DI Khan and Tank Police provided foolproof security to all processions and Majalis, demonstrating their capability to handle any challenge.

Satti thanked the security forces, district administration, and other departments for their support alongside the police. He also expressed gratitude to citizens, notables, scholars, and institutions for their cooperation with the police force. He highlighted that law and order remained under control with contributions from peace committees, the business community, and civil society. Ulmas from all schools of thought played a vital role in maintaining peace during Muharram.

Satti emphasized the need for collective efforts to ensure lasting peace and well-being in the area.

He praised the police force’s determination despite limited resources, scorching heat, and tough circumstances. He urged officers and officials to continue performing their duties with the same zeal to protect properties, lives, and uphold the law in the future.