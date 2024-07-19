Friday, July 19, 2024
Political parties unite for peace in Waziristan

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Wana   -   In a landmark development, a detailed meeting was held Thursday between Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-Fazl) and various political parties of Waziristan, including the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), to discuss pressing issues of peace and security in the region.

The meeting resulted in a unanimous decision to unite under a single agenda for peace and security, marking a significant step forward for the welfare of the people of Waziristan. Prominent leaders from across the political spectrum attended the meeting, where a consensus emerged on the need for collective efforts to address the region’s security challenges.

The parties agreed to put aside their differences and work together towards a common goal of achieving lasting peace in Waziristan. In a significant move, the meeting also saw the formation of a central council comprising representatives from all political parties, religious scholars, and PTM.

This council will serve as a platform for consultation and dialogue with people from all schools of thought, ensuring that diverse perspectives are represented and heard. The agreement was hailed as a major breakthrough, with many calling it a new dawn for Waziristan.

The unity and commitment displayed by the parties involved have instilled a sense of hope and optimism among the people, who have long suffered due to insecurity and instability.

