Possessions of three more blocks of LDA City announced

LAHORE - Director General (DG) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Tahir Farooq chaired a meeting on the LDA City and reviewed the ongoing development works.

Project Director LDA City Usman Nazar and Director LDA City Hafeezullah briefed the meeting. A briefing was also given on the proposed plan for Education City spanning over 350 kanals of land and Health City spanning over 200 kanals of land. The first Education City and Health City will be launched in the provincial capital soon, which will help promote business activities related to education and health sectors.

DG LDA Tahir Farooq ordered for handing over possession of three more blocks of the LDA City to the owners. He instructed that the possession of over 1,000 plots in “B, D, and E” blocks of Jinnah Sector should be given within the next two weeks.

The DG LDA also said that all facilities should be provided for home construction in blocks where plot possession has already been given. The meeting also reviewed the development works on Structural Plan Roads and Iqbal Sector. DG LDA Tahir Farooq directed to ensure the recovery from allottees who have not yet paid development charges. The meeting was attended by Additional DG Housing, Additional DG Headquarters, Chief Metropolitan Planning, Chief Town Planner I, Chief Town Planner II, Director LDA City, Project Director LDA City, Director LAC, Deputy Director Finance, and relevant officers.