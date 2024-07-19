Protecting stored wheat top priority: Food Dept secretary

LAHORE - Punjab Food Secretary Moazzam Iqbal Sipra has said that it is top priority of the department to protect stored wheat across the province. According to official sources here on Thursday, the Food Department issued a circular in this regard as per the directions of the secretary. Instructions had been issued to keep stored wheat safe from weather impact and other factors in all districts. All deputy directors and district food controllers should take all possible steps to protect warehouses from rain and floodwater, said the circular. Proper arrangements should be made to drain out rainwater from roofs and surroundings of the warehouses. Spray should be carried out with the cooperation of the district administration to stop breed of dengue and all offices should implement precautionary measures to control dengue larvae, added the order.