Friday, July 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Prudent approach stressed to navigate complexities of Sino-Pak joint ventures

Prudent approach stressed to navigate complexities of Sino-Pak joint ventures
INP
9:07 AM | July 19, 2024
Business

Experts have stressed the need for a comprehensive approach to navigate complexities of joint ventures Pakistan and China are set to embark on to further deepen their economic and business relationships. 

Sharing with WealthPK his insights on the matter, Malik Sohail Hussain, Chairman Coordination of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), said: "Joint ventures with China across various industries hold significant potential for economic growth and job creation. China's focus on mines and minerals highlights Pakistan's rich natural resources, opening doors for substantial collaboration and investment. With China's high demand for raw material to support its industrial growth, Pakistan could greatly benefit from strengthened trade relations and mining partnerships."

Hussain elaborated that China's substantial investments in regional infrastructure development, particularly in South Asia, suggested that economic integration would lead to political integration in the region.

9-year-old girl allegedly raped in Karachi’s Surjani area

He also emphasised the necessity of diversification and technology transfer in these joint ventures. He highlighted the potential of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) as central hubs for this collaboration. He pointed out that each SEZ possessed unique geographical and production advantages that could be maximised through partnerships with Chinese companies.

However, he also cautioned that meticulous planning and transparent frameworks are essential for the success of these joint ventures. "Clear policies and effective communication channels are crucial to navigating the complexities of cross-border collaborations and ensuring mutually beneficial outcomes," he advised.

Meanwhile, an official of the Board of Investment told WealthPK on condition of anonymity that the BOI was working on several key measures to improve the business environment. "These include simplifying regulatory frameworks, offering tax incentives, and ensuring reliable infrastructure."

He pointed out that streamlining bureaucratic processes and providing fiscal incentives were crucial to making Pakistan an attractive destination for foreign investment.

Sindh Home Minister hails Sindh Police for ensuring best security during 1st-10th Muharram

The official said that efforts were underway to facilitate the relocation of Chinese industries to Pakistan. "Plans are in place to involve Chinese experts in setting up a business facilitation centre in Islamabad to help streamline processes and provide comprehensive support to businesses.

INP

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1721202392.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024