PSX stays bullish, gains 684 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 684.25 points, a positive change of 0.84 percent, closing at 81,839.86 points against 81,155.61 points on the last working day. A total of 470,310,927 shares were traded during the day as compared to 441,338,958 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs25.349 billion against Rs27.228 billion on the last trading day. Around 457 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 242 of them recorded gains and 155 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 60 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Pak Elektron with 47,990,977 shares at Rs28.65 per share, PIA Housing Company with 25,362,682 shares at Rs19.25 per share and PTCL with 25,028,450 shares at Rs13.70 per share. Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs130.00 per share price, closing at Rs7,730.00, whereas the runner-up was PIA Holding Company Limited with a Rs80.87 rise in its per share price to Rs1,037.30. Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs69.75 per share closing at Rs944.50, followed by Data Agro Limited with a Rs34.90 decline to close at Rs332.49.