PTI becoming threat after losing power: Asif

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), is becoming threat after losing power in Pakistan. PTI had created lobbies in the foreign country, he said while talking to a private television channel. The PTI was also receiving financial assistance and support from abroad, he added. “We will have to make consultation with coalition partners before taking action against the PTI, “ he said. In response to a question about rising wave of terrorism in this country, he said, we are inviting PTI for launching operation Azm-e-Istekham in KP and other parts but PTI is not sitting with us for consultation, he added. The federal government will provide all necessary help to the provincial government for eradicating the menace of terrorism and ensure writ of the government at all cost, he said.