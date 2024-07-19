PTI leaders’ interim bail extended in Jinnah House attack case

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders until August 6 in connection with the Jinnah House attack and arson cases.

Judge Khalid Arshad presided over the hearing and issued a final directive to the police to complete their investigation.

During the proceedings, Aleema Khan, the sister of PTI’s founder, filed a request for exemption from attendance. Similar requests were also filed by Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry.

Among those who appeared in court were Umar Ayub, Zain Qureshi, Azam Swati, Musarrat Cheema, Jamshed Cheema, Farhat Abbas, and several others.

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder was arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore, also known as Jinnah House, came under attack during a protest by ‘PTI workers’.