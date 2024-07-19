Friday, July 19, 2024
PTI to prove itself a political party: Khuro

APP
July 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

LARKANA   -   Pakistan Peoples Party Sindh President Nisar Khuro Thursday said that no political party should be banned, if Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is a political party, then it has to prove itself in the true sense. In a statement, he alleged that PTI founder should practically declare his detachment from the terrorist wing in his party. Later, Nisar Khoro reached village of Peer and condoled with relatives on the death of media coordinator of PPP’s Nazir Dhuki. He offered Fatiha and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul. Syed Bachal Shah, President of PPP Sukkur Division and other leaders were also present on this occasion.

APP

