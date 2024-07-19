Friday, July 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PU, Shalamar Medical & Dental College sign MoU

Staff Reporter
July 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   The Punjab University (PU) and Shalamar Medical & Dental College Lahore, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for fostering cooperation in education and research.  In this regard, the signing ceremony was held at PU VC’s office on Thursday. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Principal Shalamar Medical & Dental College Prof Dr Muhammad Zahid Bashir and others were present. According to the MoU, both institutions would collaborate in various areas for enriching the academic experiences of students and faculty. The institutes would jointly work on research projects, publications, degree, diploma, seminars, conferences, workshops, and faculty and students exchanges.

VC Dr Khalid Mahmood hoped that the MoU would produce positive results.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1721373185.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024