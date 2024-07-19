PU, Shalamar Medical & Dental College sign MoU

LAHORE - The Punjab University (PU) and Shalamar Medical & Dental College Lahore, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for fostering cooperation in education and research. In this regard, the signing ceremony was held at PU VC’s office on Thursday. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Principal Shalamar Medical & Dental College Prof Dr Muhammad Zahid Bashir and others were present. According to the MoU, both institutions would collaborate in various areas for enriching the academic experiences of students and faculty. The institutes would jointly work on research projects, publications, degree, diploma, seminars, conferences, workshops, and faculty and students exchanges.

VC Dr Khalid Mahmood hoped that the MoU would produce positive results.