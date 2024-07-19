Punjab CM commends admin over arrangements, security on Ashura

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Thursday expressed her satisfaction on Ashura Day arrangements and security for making the occasion peaceful.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif appreciated the provincial ministers and Cabinet Committee on Law & Order. The Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz commended Chief Secretary and his entire team for the excellent arrangements in this regard. Moreover, the CM also appreciated IG police Punjab and the entire police team for the excellent security arrangements on Ashura Day. She appreciated Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners for organizing Niaz and Sabils for the mourners for the first time in Punjab.

Maryam Nawaz said that the administration, police and all other institutions worked together as a team. The CM said that ministers monitoring security in divisions and districts on Ashura Day are commendable. Proud of my team, everyone worked well together, Maryam Nawaz Sharif appreciated.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Cabinet Committee on Law and Order chaired by Health Minister Khawaja Salman

Rafique reviewed and monitored arrangements for Ashura across the province. The committee remained engaged in the field, continuing their oversight from the first nine days of Muharram. According to a handout on Thursday, the committee observed the central processions and assemblies from the central control room of the Punjab Home Department. Food Minister Bilal Yasin and Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja Ur Rehman joined Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, while Secretary Home Punjab Noor Ul Amin Mengal briefed the committee on the current situation. Home Secretary Noor Ul Amin Mengal reported that 3,023 processions and 2,353 Majlis were held across Punjab on Muharram 10, classified under categories A, B, and C. He highlighted the geo-tagging of all Majlis and processions, which were monitored through the latest camera systems from the central control room. After their visit to the Home Department, the Cabinet Committee proceeded to the monitoring center of the Safe Cities Authority, where they checked the main processions of the Lahore division. It was revealed during the briefing that the Safe Cities Authority was monitoring Ashura with 1,860 cameras. Later, following instructions from Chief Minister Punjab, the committee conducted an aerial survey of the procession routes in Lahore and Sheikhupura. This inspection covered areas from old Lahore, Data Darbar, Karbala Gamey Shah, and extended to Sheikhupura.

Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb said that special Niaz, Langar, and Sabeel arrangements, as ordered by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, would continue until Chehlam. The committee members commended the relentless efforts of law enforcement agencies in ensuring safety and protection of people.