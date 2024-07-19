Friday, July 19, 2024
Railways announces fare increase from today

Our Staff Reporter
July 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  Pakistan Railways has announced a fare increase for all trains, with effect from Friday, July 19.  PR notification issued here on Thursday stated that fares would be increased by one percent  for all mail, express, intercity, and passenger trains, including outsourced services. This adjustment  was being implemented under the rationale of fare rationalization.

The fare for all freight and goods trains would see a two percent increase. All stations,  booking offices, reservation offices, and relevant staff had been informed in this regard.

Our Staff Reporter

