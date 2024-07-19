Rain lashes Hyderabad, adjoining areas

Hyderabad and its surrounding areas experienced heavy rainfall, leading to significant disruptions and challenges for residents.

As per details, the downpour turned weather pleasant but resulted in the suspension of power supply in most areas of Sindh’s second-largest city.

The power failure has caused drainage pumping stations to shut down, exacerbating the situation.

Residents in key areas such as Latifabad, Qasimabad, and several other neighborhoods are grappling with severe waterlogging. The accumulation of rainwater on roads has disrupted daily life, making it difficult for people to commute and carry out their routine activities.

Streets have turned into temporary rivers, and the stagnant water poses health risks and increases the potential for waterborne diseases.

Local authorities are working to address the situation, but the continued rainfall hampers their efforts. Emergency services are on high alert, and teams are being deployed to clear blocked drains and restore power as quickly as possible. However, the scale of the disruption is significant, and it may take some time before normalcy is restored.

Residents are advised to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel until the situation improves. The Meteorological Department has forecasted more rain in the coming days, which could potentially worsen the conditions. Citizens are urged to take precautions, ensure proper drainage around their homes, and stay updated with weather alerts.