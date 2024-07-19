Rain likely at isolated places; humid weather to continue: PMD

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and humid weather for most parts of the country. However, rain-windstorm/thundershower is likely at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Potohar Region, Islamabad, Punjab, southeastern/ upper Sindh and northeastern Balochistan.

As per the synoptic situation, monsoon currents from Arabian Sea were penetrating upper and central parts of the country. A westerly wave was present over upper parts and likely to affect central and upper parts from today. During the last 24 hours, rain-windstorm/thundershower occurred in Punjab, Islamabad, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, southeast/lower Sindh, northeastern Balochistan and Kashmir, while heavyfalls also occurred at isolated places. Hot and humid weather prevailed over other parts of the country.

The rainfall recorded was Punjab: Jhelum 54mm, Sialkot (City 47, Airport 25), Hafizabad 40, Mangla 38, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin 27, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 21, Shamsabad 10, Kacheri 06), Sheikhupura 21, Islamabad (Golra 12, Zeropoint 08, Bokra 06, Saidpur 05, Airport 02), Gujrat 10, Khanewal 04, Chakwal, Narowal 03, Attock, Multan City, Mangla, Lahore A/P 01, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Peshawar (A/P 40, City 28), Parachinar 38, Bacha Khan A/P 26, Balakot 01, Sindh: Chhor 08, Shaheed Benazirabad 05, Sakrand, Kashmir: Kotli 04 and Garhi Dupatta 01mm. The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Sibbi 47C, Khairpur, Dadu, Jacobabad and Rahimyar Khan 45C.