Rescue-1122 provided services at processions, majalis

SIALKOT - The Rescue-1122 emergency service provided medical help at processions and majalis on Ashura, the 10th of Muharram. According to a spokesperson, mobile medical teams, along with ambulances, accompanied the procession. Administrator/Regional Emergency Officer Gujranwala Syed Kamal Abid reviewed the arrangements on 10th of Muharram and later on, along with the District Emergency Officer (DEO), visited important routes of processions. Regional Emergency Officer Gujranwala Syed Kamal Abid also visited the medical camp, set up at Chowk Shaheedan. More than 200 rescuers and 150 rescue scouts performed their duties under the supervision of District Warden Jameel Janjua, said the rescue spokesperson. Eleven rescue ambulances, 21 motorbike ambulances besides four private ambulances and four fire and rescue vehicles provided emergency coverage to important processions and Imambarghs. Rescuers provided the first aid to 554 mourners on-the-spot, while 29 mourners were shifted to hospital after the first aid. Doctors and staff of Allama Iqbal and Sardar Begum Hospitals were also present along with the rescuers.