Rubina Khalid emphasizes introducing int’l standard skill training program for beneficiaries

ISLAMABAD - Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid has underscored the importance of introducing a quality, international-standard skill training programme for BISP’s beneficiaries and their family members. During a meeting with a delegation from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) led by Sofia Shakil, Director of Human and Social Development, Senator Rubina Khalid emphasized that this initiative aims to facilitate the poverty graduation of beneficiary families, enabling them to contribute meaningfully to the national economy. The meeting, held at the BISP Headquarters on Thursday, included notable participants such as Co-Mission Leader/ Principal Social Protection Specialist, Xin Long and Senior Social Protection Officer, Omer Bin Zia. Senator Rubina Khalid also highlighted the critical need for human resource development, emphasizing the skills and certifications that are in high demand internationally, such as healthcare and hospitality management. “By equipping our beneficiaries with these skills, we aim to open up employment opportunities abroad, thereby enhancing their socio-economic prospects,” she stated.

Sofia Shakil acknowledged the significance of skill development, praising BISP’s dynamic and institutionalized mechanisms. She expressed ADB’s commitment to expanding its support on the supply side and looked forward to enhancing collaboration with BISP on education, health and nutrition particularly at the provincial level.

Earlier, the ADB’s fact-finding mission also met with Secretary BISP, Amer Ali Ahmad, to discuss the modalities for additional financing of the Integrated Social Protection Development Programme. Principal Public Sector Specialist, Laisiasa Tora gave a detailed briefing on the programme.

Secretary BISP emphasized the importance of utilizing the BISP’s National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER) database and expansion of the Adolescent Girls’ Programme.