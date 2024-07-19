Friday, July 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Rupee gains 07 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 07 paisa against dollar
Agencies
July 19, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD   -   Pakistani rupee on Thursday witnessed an increase of 07 paisa against the dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.17 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.10. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs279 and Rs280.50, respectively. The price of Euro inreased by Rs1.1 to close at Rs304.94 against the last day’s closing of Rs302.94, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen gained 02 paisa and closed at Rs1.78, whereas an increase of 60 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs361.56 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs360.96.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 02 paisa each to close at Rs75.73 and Rs74.16, respectively.

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1721202392.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024