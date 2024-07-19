Senate committee urges TDAP to work on mineral exports

KARACHI - The Senate Standing Committee on Commerce has called on the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) to focus on the country’s mineral exports, offering full support to achieve this goal.

The directive was issued during a meeting held on Thursday at the TDAP office here, presided over by Senator Anusha Rahman, Chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Commerce.

Senator Anusha Rahman urged the TDAP to establish a dedicated department for mineral exports and to submit a comprehensive research report on the matter. The committee also emphasized the importance of focusing on the exports of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API).