Service delivery being improved at govt hospitals: DC

KHANEWAL - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari said that all possible efforts were being made to improve service delivery at government hospitals to provide the best health facilities to the masses as per directives of the provincial government. During a surprise visit to Basic Health Units (BHUs) at Village 136/10-R and 140/10-R on Thursday, the deputy commissioner said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has issued clear instructions to ensure the best health facilities at government hospitals. He said that he was conducting surprise visits to all government hospitals and basic health units with the vision to improve service delivery. He checked the attendance of doctors and other staff of the hospital and also reviewed health facilities being offered through the BHUs.