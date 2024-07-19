Friday, July 19, 2024
Services worldwide facing disruptions due to series of technical glitches

Anadolu
4:02 PM | July 19, 2024
Services worldwide, from airlines to banks, are facing disruptions due to a series of technical glitches following an outage reported by Microsoft, according to Bloomberg on Friday.

A significant chain of failures spread from the US to Asia following Microsoft's announcement of an outage affecting its online services.

Major companies like McDonald’s, United Airlines, and the LSE Group experienced a range of communication issues with customer service, highlighting a broader trend affecting many corporations across Japan, India, and the US.

The disruptions occurred simultaneously with Microsoft's technical problems, though the exact cause of the problems remains unclear.

At least some of the problems stemmed from CrowdStrike cybersecurity software, and Microsoft's spokesperson noted that the company is currently investigating the situation, Bloomberg said.

